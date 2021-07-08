Transition Trucking nominations end July 31

The time to nominate someone for the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award is upon us. The deadline is the end of July 2021.

The award recognizes America’s top military rookie commercial driver.

Sponsors of the Transition Trucking honor are U.S Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes Program, military veteran-focused software company Fastport, and Kenworth Trucks.

Kenworth Trucks is donating a Kenworth T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the Paccar powertrain as the top award in the competition. This is the sixth year Kenworth has donated a truck to the competition winner.

To qualify, drivers must meet the following requirements:

Must have been active military or member of the National Guard or Reserve

Graduated from PTDI-certified, NAPFTDS or CTVA member driver training school with a valid CDL.

First hired in a trucking position between January 1, 2020 and July 31, 2021.

The nomination period ends July 31.

Nominees may submit up to five drivers per company or organization. People making a nomination are encouraged to start the application process at least a week before the closing date because nominations require written testimonials for the nominators and also essay questions from the nominees, which can take time to complete.

“The 2021 Transition Trucking award campaign is another opportunity to highlight the impact veterans are making in the transportation industry and introduce a new generation of veterans to the real economic opportunity a career in trucking can represent,” Eric Eversole, vice president at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and president of Hiring our Heroes, said in a news release.

Full criteria, as well as nominations forms, can be found at TransitionTrucking.org.

For more information, visit the Fastport or Hiring our Heroes websites.

Army veteran Ivan Hernandez, a driver for Werner Enterprises, was named the 2020 Transition Trucking award winner. LL

