Transition Trucking nominations due Friday

July 29, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

If you know someone who has exchanged a military career for one in trucking, the deadline to nominate them for a chance to win a new Kenworth tractor is Friday.

The Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award is meant to honor America’s top rookie military veteran driver who has made the transition from serving in the U.S. Armed Forces to driving for a commercial fleet.

The top rookie trucker with a military background will get a new Kenworth T680 tractor as the grand prize. It will be a T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the Paccar powertrain.

The nomination deadline is Friday, July 31. Full criteria and online nomination forms can be found online here.

Kenworth, Fastport and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes initiative are co-sponsors of the competition.

According to Fastport, an estimated 200,000 veterans transition from the military to the private sector each year. The Hiring Our Heroes initiative has helped more than 150,000 service members connect with career opportunities, including jobs in trucking.

The top driver will be determined by an expert panel of judges.

To qualify for the Transition Trucking award, drivers must meet four eligibility requirements:

  • Must have been active military or member of the National Guard or Reserve.
  • Graduated from PTDI-certified, NAPFTDS- or CVTA-member driver training school, with a valid CDL.
  • Employed by a trucking company that has made a hiring commitment and pledge to hire veterans on the Trucking Track Mentoring Program
  • First hired in a trucking position between Jan. 1, 2019, and July 31 of this year.

 

This is the fifth year for the award. The 2019 Transition Trucking award went to Joseph H. Campbell Jr., a driver for the flatbed division of Roehl Transport, Marshfield, Wis. Three others also were honored at a Dec. 9, 2019, Transition Trucking ceremony at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation in Washington, D.C.

Transition Trucking 2019 Winner Joseph Campbell, Jr.
Lisa Berreth, Kenworth marketing director, congratulates Joseph H. Campbell Jr. as he settles in behind the wheel of T680 we won in the 2019 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence competition. (Photo courtesy Kenworth Truck Co.)

