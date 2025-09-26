Transition Trucking finalists down to four

The semifinalists for the 2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award were recently recognized at events on Sept. 18 and 19 in Ohio.

At the event held at the Kenworth manufacturing plant in Chillicothe, Ohio, the finalists for this year’s award were announced.

“Our four finalists represent three military branches and continue to serve their country in a critical industry,” said Brad Bentley, president of Fastport. “Each of them is also committed to delivering loads on time for veteran-ready employers and sharing the roads safely with the motoring public.”

This year’s Transition Trucking finalists are:

Nicholas Baughan, U.S. Army and Army Reserve, Werner Enterprises

Charles Jones Jr., U.S. Army, Roehl Transport

Macy Mattice, U.S. Army, Melton Truck Lines

Mark Scriven, U.S. Army, Stevens Transport

On Dec. 12 at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C., the winner will be presented with the keys to a Kenworth T680 with a 76-inch sleeper and the latest driver amenities. The runner-up will be awarded $10,000, while the remaining two finalists will receive $5,000 each.

“Kenworth is proud to partner with Fastport and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for the 10th year to honor and recognize the distinguished semi-finalist drivers who exemplify excellence behind the wheel,” said Kyle Kimball, Kenworth’s director of marketing. “Celebrating the accomplishments of this elite group is a special honor each year, and we look forward to awarding the keys to the grand prize Kenworth T680 truck to this year’s winner in Washington, D.C.”

Public voting opens Nov. 1 and will remain open through Nov. 11. Votes can be cast during that period on the Transition Trucking website.

A selection committee will ultimately determine the winner.

“Veterans bring mission focus, adaptability and leadership to every role they take on, including careers behind the wheel,” said Eric Eversole, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and president of Hiring Our Heroes. “These finalists show how military experience translates into excellence in the trucking industry, and we’re proud to honor their service and celebrate the vital role veterans play in keeping America moving.”

Last year, Cory Troxell, an Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, was the grand prize winner.

“I honestly thought after coming out of the military that you fade away,” Troxell said. “No one thinks about you anymore; you’re done. But this is proof that’s not true. Thank you for giving me this opportunity and for actually doing something for veterans that I didn’t think was possible.”

