Transition Trucking 2020 award nominations now open

June 26, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

Do you know someone who recently made the transition from the military to a career in trucking? Nominations for the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence program are now open.

In its fifth year, the Transition Trucking award seeks to discover America’s top rookie military veteran driver who has made the transition from serving in the U.S. Armed Forces to driving for a commercial fleet. The top rookie trucker with a military background will once again get a brand-new Kenworth T680 tractor as the grand prize

The nomination deadline is July 31. Full criteria and online nomination forms can be found online here.

Under the program, Kenworth will again provide the top award – a T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the Paccar powertrain. Kenworth, Fastport and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes initiative are co-sponsors of the endeavor.

According to Fastport, an estimated 200,000 veterans transition from the military to the private sector each year. The Hiring Our Heroes initiative has helped more than 150,000 service members connect with career opportunities, including jobs in trucking.

The top driver will be determined by an expert panel of judges.

To qualify for the Transition Trucking award, drivers must meet four eligibility requirements:

  • Must have been active military or member of the National Guard or Reserve.
  • Graduated from PTDI-certified, NAPFTDS- or CVTA-member driver training school, with a valid CDL.
  • Employed by a trucking company that has made a hiring commitment and pledge to hire veterans on the Trucking Track Mentoring Program website.
  • First hired in a trucking position between Jan. 1, 2019, and July 31, of this year.

The 2019 Transition Trucking award went to Joseph H. Campbell Jr., a driver for the flatbed division of Roehl Transport, Marshfield, Wis. Three others also were honored at a Dec. 9, 2019, Transition Trucking ceremony at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation in Washington, D.C.

Transition Trucking 2019 Winner Joseph Campbell, Jr.
Lisa Berreth, Kenworth marketing director, congratulates Joseph H. Campbell Jr. as he settles in behind the wheel of T680 we won in the 2019 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence competition. (Photo courtesy Kenworth Truck Co.)

