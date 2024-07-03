Training sessions will teach how to ‘effectively’ voice concerns on regulatory issues

The federal government will hold a pair of training sessions to help better prepare the public to voice concerns regarding potential regulatory actions in formal meetings.

In a notice published to the Federal Register on Monday, June 17, the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs announced it would be holding two virtual training sessions on how to request and effectively participate in meetings with the agency.

Signed in 1993, executive order 12866 allows for “interested members of the public” to request a meeting with the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs. Known as E.O. 12866 meetings, these meetings “offer an opportunity for members of the public to present their views on regulatory actions under review,” the agency said.

“(The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs) benefits from receiving a diverse array of perspectives from the public during regulatory review,” it said in its notice. “Members of the public can share their views with OIRA on a regulatory action under review, as well as any scientific, technical, social or economic information, or information drawn from individual experiences that may be helpful to OIRA officials while reviewing a regulatory action.”

In addition to the public, representatives from the agencies taking regulatory action also are invited to attend the meetings as a means for receiving supplementary feedback on a proposal.

The agency has scheduled the two training sessions for 3 to 3:45 p.m. Eastern July 9 and for 1 to 1:45 p.m. Eastern July 16.

During the sessions, information will be given on:

What an E.O. 12866 meeting is

How members of the public may request and schedule a meeting

The format of E.O. 12866 meetings

What type of information or input is most helpful to receive during an E.O. 12866 meeting

What makes for an effective presentation during an E.O. 12866 meeting

Registering is required to attend either of the virtual sessions and can be done by sending an email to PublicParticipation@omb.eop.gov. Be sure to note the session you would like to attend. The agency will provide information to access the virtual training sessions upon registration. LL