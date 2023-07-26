Training and mentorship highlight agenda for next meeting of Women of Trucking Advisory Board

An official date has been set for the fourth meeting of the Women of Trucking Advisory Board.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced the next meeting of the board will be held on Monday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern. The virtual meeting will be open to the public.

During the board’s fourth meeting, the following topics will be discussed:

Opportunities to enhance trucking training, mentorship, education, and advancement and outreach programs that would increase the number of women in the industry.

“Agency experts and those in the field under discussion” will share insights for the board’s consideration.

Opportunity for public participation.

For those wanting to attend, advance registration is required. Requests for accommodations for a disability must be received by Aug. 4. Additionally, requests to submit written materials for consideration during the meeting also must be received no later than Aug. 4.

Registration can be completed by going to FMCSA.dot.gov/wotab.

The board

The creation of the Women of Trucking Advisory Board was mandated by Congress in the 2021 infrastructure law. The mission of the board is to make recommendations to FMCSA regarding how to recruit and retain more women in the industry.

“Women are significantly underrepresented in the trucking industry, holding only 24% of all transportation jobs,” FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson said in a news release. “We anticipate many great ideas from the advisory board that will help expand equity and safely provide access to careers in trucking for women across the industry.”



FMCSA announced the board’s first 16 members in August.

More information about each of the Women of Trucking Advisory Board members can be found here. LL