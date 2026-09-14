Traffic fatalities fall, but some states buck the trend

Data indicated that there were fewer traffic fatalities in the first half of 2026.

Analysis by the National Safety Council released on Wednesday, Sept. 9, found a decrease in traffic fatalities (3%) when comparing the first six months of 2026 and 2025.

The decrease coincided with an increase in miles traveled between January and June in the respective years.

An even larger decrease was reported when comparing data from 2024 to 2026 (10%).

“While the national trend continues to point in the right direction, our work is far from complete,” said Lorraine Martin, National Safety Council CEO and chair of the Road to Zero Coalition.

Breaking the data down by state, there were 13 states that had a double-digit decrease in traffic fatalities.

The largest decrease was 30% in Hawaii, while a 24% decline was reported in Illinois and West Virginia. Kansas and Oklahoma were each above 20%, Idaho was down 18% and New Hampshire saw a decline of 16%. Drops of at least 10% also came in Nevada, Maryland, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Utah and Massachusetts.

Conversely, the largest increase came in Washington, D.C., where traffic fatalities were up 133%. Additionally, 10 states also reported increases of more than 10%, including a 24% jump in Delaware. Rhode Island traffic fatalities were also up over 20%. Vermont, North Dakota, Kentucky, Alabama, Iowa, Wyoming, California and Mississippi experienced increases of between 12% and 18%.

An estimated 18,460 lives were lost in motor vehicle crashes during the first six months of 2026, according to preliminary analysis by the National Safety Council. #RoadwaySafety #KeepEachOtherSafehttps://t.co/9fCirwWd8U pic.twitter.com/5ZLfBctD8w — National Safety Council (@NSCsafety) September 9, 2026

The National Safety Council said speeding, impaired and distracted driving, driver fatigue and seatbelt use are the leading causes of preventable traffic fatalities. According to the NSC’s 2024 data, 30% of traffic fatalities involved an alcohol-impaired driver, while speeding was a factor in 29% of traffic fatalities.

“Even one death on our roads is too many,” Martin said. “As drivers, we can all make a difference by committing to driving safely and responsibly on every trip. As advocates, NSC will continue to work toward implementing evidence-based solutions, safety-focused policies and the strategies proven to save lives.”

The complete traffic fatalities report is available online. LL