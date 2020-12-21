Traffic fatalities down for third consecutive year in 2019

Overall traffic fatalities were little changed in 2019 for large truck occupants and down across all vehicles types, according to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

On Dec. 18, NHTSA released its 2019 traffic fatality data, revealing that traffic deaths went down last year. Specifically, there were 36,096 traffic fatalities in 2019, down 2% from 2018. Numbers were down across all categories except for occupants of SUVs (3.4% increase), light trucks (0.2% increase) and large trucks (0.2% increase).

Large truck occupant fatalities increased from 890 to 892, or 0.2%, from 2018 to 2019. In October, NHTSA reported there was no significant change in fatality crashes involving large trucks from 2018 to 2019. Large trucks are defined as any commercial and noncommercial truck with a gross vehicle weight rating of more than 10,000 pounds.

Large truck occupant traffic fatalities in multiple-vehicle crashes increased by 45, a 13% increase. However, occupant fatalities in single-vehicle crashes decreased by 43, an 8% reduction. Nonoccupants killed increased by 2.9%, but occupants of other vehicles killed decreased by 0.5%. ).

Accounting for all vehicle types, total traffic fatalities are down for the third consecutive year. The largest decrease was in van occupants, where crash deaths fell by 6%. However, the estimated number of people injured in crashes increased by 1%. The largest increase in injuries was with large truck occupants with 7,000 more injuries, an increase of 18%. The number of total crashes is also up slightly by 0.3%.

Typically, there is a correlation with traffic fatalities and vehicle miles traveled. In 2019, vehicle miles traveled increased by 0.8%. Despite the increase, traffic deaths went down. Consequently, the fatality rate per 100 million VMT dropped by 3.5% to 1.1.

Reductions also are seen in speeding, drunk and drowsy driving traffic fatalities. Drunk driving deaths are down across the board except for motorcyclists (up 15%). Drunk driving deaths were down 28% among large truck crashes, the largest decrease in the category. On the other hand, there was a 10% increase in distraction-affected traffic deaths.

From 2010 to 2019, traffic deaths trended upwards for all age categories except the youngest group of 16-24 (down 7%). There was a significant increase among those 65 and older (36.5% increase). However, that increase is consistent with the population increase of 33.5% and number of licensed drivers at 37.4%. The youngest group population decreased by 2.4% with a similar decrease in number of licensed drivers.

By state, only eight experienced an increase in traffic deaths at a rate higher than 5%: Wyoming (32%), Delaware (19%), Maine (15%), Tennessee (9%), Nebraska (8%), New Mexico (8%), Ohio (8%) and Iowa (5.3%). Seven more experienced smaller increases: Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Montana and Virginia. The largest decreases were in New Hampshire and Vermont, both down about 31%.

By region, traffic fatalities were down everywhere except the Southeast region (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina), which went up by 1%. The largest decrease was in the Northeast region, which consists of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont (down 9%).

Over a 10-year span, rural crash deaths are down and urban deaths are up. However, fewer people are living in rural areas, with a 13% decrease in population from 2010 to 2019. The highest increase in urban traffic deaths over that time frame occurred among pedestrians (62% increase) and pedalcyclists (49% increase). LL