Traffic delays expected on Interstate 5 for next two weekends

Drivers are being told to plan for additional overnight travel time on Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Dupont, Wash.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said closures are scheduled for April 4-5 and again for April 11-12, reducing travel lanes in both directions of I-5. During this time, bridge girders over the highway will be set, and a full closure of the Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass is expected.

The lane closures will start at 8 p.m. on these dates, and at 10 p.m., one lane of I-5 will begin using the off- and on-ramps at Steilacoom-DuPont Road. Lanes will begin reopening at 6 a.m. the following morning.

Emergency vehicles will maintain access to the Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass for the duration of the closures.

Find the latest traffic information on this Land Line resources page.

Early heads up! I-5 closures in DuPont April 4 & 5, 11 & 12 🏗️ 8 pm: Lane closures begin

10 pm: I-5 down to 1 lane –> detour over ramps

6 am: All lanes reopen the following morning Setting 13 bridge girders for new interchange.

More info: https://t.co/LQxTfZxvUF pic.twitter.com/m0Je4OlsjH — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) March 27, 2025

The following detour routes will be in place during the closure:

Northbound I-5 traffic needing to use exit 119 at Steilacoom-DuPont Road will detour to 41st Division Drive and return to southbound I-5 at exit 119.

Traffic on Steilacoom-DuPont Road heading to northbound I-5 will detour to southbound I-5 at exit 118 at Center Drive and return to northbound I-5.

I-5 improvement project

This latest I-5 construction is part of a series of projects to add new high-occupancy vehicle lanes on both directions between Mounts Road and Gravelly Lake Drive.

According to WSDOT, a new overpass is necessary to add lanes and meet the vertical clearance standards from I-5.

The current overpass, built in 1957, is in poor condition based upon the most recent inspection by the state DOT.

A new interchange is also being built to allow for the high-occupancy vehicle lanes on both directions of I-5. LL

Read more Land Line coverage of Washington state news.