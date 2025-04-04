Traffic delays expected on Interstate 5 for next two weekends

April 4, 2025

Land Line Staff

|

Drivers are being told to plan for additional overnight travel time on Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Dupont, Wash.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said closures are scheduled for April 4-5 and again for April 11-12, reducing travel lanes in both directions of I-5. During this time, bridge girders over the highway will be set, and a full closure of the Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass is expected.

The lane closures will start at 8 p.m. on these dates, and at 10 p.m., one lane of I-5 will begin using the off- and on-ramps at Steilacoom-DuPont Road. Lanes will begin reopening at 6 a.m. the following morning.

Emergency vehicles will maintain access to the Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass for the duration of the closures.

Find the latest traffic information on this Land Line resources page.

The following detour routes will be in place during the closure:

  • Northbound I-5 traffic needing to use exit 119 at Steilacoom-DuPont Road will detour to 41st Division Drive and return to southbound I-5 at exit 119.
  • Traffic on Steilacoom-DuPont Road heading to northbound I-5 will detour to southbound I-5 at exit 118 at Center Drive and return to northbound I-5.

I-5 improvement project

This latest I-5 construction is part of a series of projects to add new high-occupancy vehicle lanes on both directions between Mounts Road and Gravelly Lake Drive.

According to WSDOT, a new overpass is necessary to add lanes and meet the vertical clearance standards from I-5.

The current overpass, built in 1957, is in poor condition based upon the most recent inspection by the state DOT.

A new interchange is also being built to allow for the high-occupancy vehicle lanes on both directions of I-5. LL

Read more Land Line coverage of Washington state news.

