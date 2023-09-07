Traffic at international bridge will ‘temporarily halt’ during 9/11 ceremony

Traffic on a Texas bridge along the United States and Mexico border will come to a brief halt during a memorial ceremony planned for next week.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced that traffic on the Veterans International Bridge will temporarily come to a stop on Monday, Sept. 11. The pause will take place during the agency’s 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

According to CBP, both northbound and southbound traffic will be affected beginning at 6:45 a.m., with traffic flow expected to return to normal at 8 a.m.

Truckers seeking to cross the bridge during the ceremony will need to use an alternate route.

Port of Brownsville Director Tater Ortiz said drivers looking to cross the Veterans International Bridge during the closures will have two alternate crossing locations: the Gateway International Bridge and the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge. Ortiz added that these additional routes will help “ensure continuity of operations and traffic flow during the temporary traffic halt.”

The agency also noted that drivers should plan ahead if they are attempting to cross prior to the temporary closures by checking wait times at border crossings.

Opened in 1999, the Veterans International Bridge connects the cities of Brownsville, Texas, and Matamoros, Tamaulipas in Mexico. The crossing consists of four lanes for non-commercial traffic and one truck lane. Additionally, the bridge has sidewalks on both sides to accommodate pedestrian traffic.

According to data from 2021, Customs and Border Protection personnel typically process an average of 3,035 vehicles per day at the bridge’s port of entry, including 655 commercial vehicles.

A separate memorial ceremony will take place at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge and will also impact traffic for about an hour Monday morning. That particular border crossing is for non-commercial traffic only. CBP said the Colombia Solidarity Bridge will open at 7 a.m. to serve as an alternate route. LL

Read more news at Land Line.media.