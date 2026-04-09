Tractor-trailer destroyed by fire following reported shooting

A tractor-trailer caught fire and was destroyed on Easter morning after a trailing vehicle reportedly fired shots at the truck.

The Fergus County Sheriff’s Department in Montana said that a truck driver traveling on 191 South called 911 on Sunday, April 5, to report that a person in the vehicle behind him was shooting at him.

While officers were traveling to the scene, they were informed that the tractor-trailer had become fully engulfed in flames and that the occupants of the truck were running into the field for cover.

“A short time later, deputies located a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle that was allegedly firing shots at the semi,” the Fergus County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a social media post. “The driver was ordered out at gunpoint by deputies and detained with no issues. Currently, agencies are investigating the incident.”

Responding to Land Line’s request for more details about the incident, a spokesperson for the Fergus County Sheriff’s Department said that no arrests had been made. The person who had been detained was questioned and released.

The spokesperson added that the investigation was ongoing.

No more details were provided as of April 9.

Road rage?

Although no motive for the incident was given, road rage is common.

Last year, the AAA Foundation of Traffic Safety reported that road rage and aggressive driving are becoming prevalent. The study found that 96% of surveyed drivers admitted to aggressive driving in the past year.

“Driving can be a stressful experience due to behaviors of others on the road and how you respond to various situations,” said Dr. David Yang, president and executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “Our study finds that experiencing various forms of aggressive driving behaviors is common for almost all motorists, and many drive aggressively.”

Road rage led to a shooting on Interstate 35 in Texas, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported in October 2025.

According to Denton police, a truck driver said that someone fired a gun at him during a road rage incident. The incident reportedly occurred after another vehicle had difficulty merging into traffic.

The truck driver told police that when the vehicle passed him on the driver’s side, “he heard a loud pop and saw a muzzle flash.” LL