TRACER reports theft of white 2008 Freightliner in Florida

A TRACER Alert has been issued for a white 2008 Freightliner Cascadia reported stolen in Miami Gardens, Fla.

According to the TRACER Alert, the stolen Freightliner has a VIN of 1FUJGLCK48LAC9260.

The theft occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 6, from 19712 N.W. 32nd Place in Miami Gardens, Fla.

A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the recovery of the stolen vehicle. Call 202-246-2698.

TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.

Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.

Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TracerSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen cargo or missing persons and so forth.

