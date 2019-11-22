TRACER reports theft of Volvo VNL in Arkansas

A TRACER Alerts has been issued for a red 2005 Volvo VNL reported stolen in Jonesboro, Ark.

According to the TRACER Alert, the Volvo VNL has a Tennessee license plate with the number H4006HY and a VIN of 4V4NC9GH35N382390.

The truck has “Ann’s Sons Trucking” and “#3458” on the sides of truck.

The theft occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 19 from 5101 E. Parker Rd., Jonesboro, Ark.

A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the recovery of the stolen vehicle. Call 202-246-2698.

TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.

Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.

Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TracerSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen cargo or missing persons and so forth.