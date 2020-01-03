TRACER reports theft of 2008 Peterbilt in Baltimore

A TRACER Alerts has been issued for a dark blue 2008 Peterbilt 388 reported stolen in Baltimore.

According to the TRACER Alert, the 2008 Peterbilt has a Maryland license plate with the number 838F19. The VIN is 1XPWDB9X38N739449.

The truck has “C. Moore Trucking LLC” on the doors of truck.

The theft occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 29 from 1660 Whitehead Court, Baltimore.

A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the recovery of the stolen vehicle. Call 202-246-2698.

TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.

Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.

Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TracerSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen cargo or missing persons and so forth.