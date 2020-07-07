TRACER reports theft of 1999 Freightliner in Missouri

A TRACER Alert has been issued for a blue 1999 Freightliner Classic reported stolen in Sullivan, Mo.

According to the TRACER Alert, the stolen 1999 Freightliner has an Arkansas license plate, number K799103, and a VIN of 1FUPCSZB3XPA15207. The blue truck has “Steve Porter Trucking” on is doors and “#799” on its fenders.

The Freightliner was stolen in the early morning hours of July 2 from 825 North Loop Road, Sullivan. A GPS locator on the truck traced it to a Walmart in Hamilton, Ala., before the tracker was disabled.

A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the recovery of the stolen vehicle. Call 202-246-2698.

TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.

Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.

Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TracerSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen cargo or missing persons and so forth.

