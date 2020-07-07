TRACER reports theft of 1999 Freightliner in Missouri

July 7, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

A TRACER Alert has been issued for a blue 1999 Freightliner Classic reported stolen in Sullivan, Mo.

According to the TRACER Alert, the stolen 1999 Freightliner has an Arkansas license plate, number K799103, and a VIN of 1FUPCSZB3XPA15207. The blue truck has “Steve Porter Trucking” on is doors and “#799” on its fenders.

The Freightliner was stolen in the early morning hours of July 2 from 825 North Loop Road, Sullivan. A GPS locator on the truck traced it to a Walmart in Hamilton, Ala., before the tracker was disabled.

A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the recovery of the stolen vehicle. Call 202-246-2698.

TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.

Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.

Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TracerSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen cargo or missing persons and so forth.

Previous TRACER Alerts:

Related News

OOIDA advises truckers to regularly maintain ELD records

Alabama

Pull your data off that ELD now

If you have a RoadLog ELD, you need to pull data off it now to prevent problems later. We’ll explain what you need and why. Also, credit checking brokers.

By Mark Reddig | May 15

TRACER Alert for reporting and recovering stolen trucks

TRACER Alert

TRACER reports theft of 2005 International in Florida

A $500 reward is offered through OOIDA’s TRACER Alert network for information on a blue 2005 International 9900 IX reported stolen in Pompano Beach, Fla.

By Land Line Staff | June 12

TRACER Alert for reporting and recovering stolen trucks

TRACER Alert

TRACER reports theft of white 2008 Freightliner in Florida

A $500 reward is offered through OOIDA’s TRACER Alert network for information on a stolen white 2008 Freightliner Cascadia in Miami Gardens, Fla.

By Land Line Staff | May 08

TRACER Alert for reporting and recovering stolen trucks

TRACER Alert

TRACER reports theft of red 2006 Freightliner and flatbed in Dallas

A $500 reward is offered through OOIDA’s TRACER Alert network for information on a red Freightliner Columbia and flatbed reported stolen in Dallas.

By Land Line Staff | April 16