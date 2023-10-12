TQL ordered to pay thousands of employees unpaid overtime wages

A federal court in Ohio has ruled that Total Quality Logistics (TQL) is on the hook for paying overtime to thousands of employees in a wage lawsuit that dates back to 2010.

On Sept. 26, Judge Michael Barrett ruled that TQL and its CEO Kenneth Oaks are liable for unpaid overtime wages for more than 4,500 logistics account executives and logistics account executive trainees.

Unlike TQL account executives, who were paid on a commission-based system, trainees and junior account executives were on a salary-based pay system. According to the complaint, trainees were paid between $36,500 and $38,000 a year. They were not eligible to earn any additional income.

Also according to the order, trainees begin their employment with a 26-week training program. They were “strongly encouraged” to work 60 hours per week, work on Saturdays, attend after-hours training shifts and be able to receive calls on nights, weekends and holidays.

TQL claimed that its account executives and trainees are exempt from overtime requirements because the duties they performed were administrative duties. Furthermore, the Fair Labor Standards Act allows a court to refuse to award liquidated damages if the employer demonstrates good faith and reasonable grounds for believing it was not in violation.

TIA caught in the middle

In his claim of good faith, Oaks testified that it was his decision to classify trainees and junior account executives as salaried positions rather than commission-based. However, Oaks said that the decision was based on guidance from the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA).

Judge Barrett found that good faith cannot be established merely by conforming with industry standards, stating Oaks’ reliance on TIA’s guidance “is on weak footing.”

TIA issued a statement regarding Oaks’ claim:

“TQL never claimed that it received or relied upon legal advice from TIA. Rather, TQL merely argued that it acted in good faith by conforming to what it understood to be industry practices by virtue of its involvement with TIA in 1997. It is essential to separate this distinction from the narrative presented … that TIA’s guidance was somehow actionable or that we were at the core of the misclassification issue – this is not an accurate representation of our involvement or the nature of the case.

“TIA provides general, high-level guidance and support to its members on numerous issues affecting the industry. However, it is crucial to emphasize that our general guidance should not be misconstrued as the sole determining factor in any member’s operational decisions. Our members know this. Each member, including TQL, is responsible for its own compliance and legal obligations. TQL does not dispute this.”

From here, the two parties in the case must come to an agreement on the issues of damages, pre- and post-judgment interest and costs/reasonable attorney fees. LL

