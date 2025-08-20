Towing reforms adopted in one Midwestern state

Basic consumer protections from predatory towing for truck drivers and others are a constant pursuit at statehouses across the country.

Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana and North Carolina are among the states so far this year to adopt rules to address predatory towing. Illinois recently joined the list.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has worked and will continue to work with states to adopt rules to protect truck drivers involved in a nonconsensual tow.

Targeting ‘bad actors’

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed into law a bill that targets towing “bad actors.”

The Illinois Commerce Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs for operations that include intrastate commercial carriers of general freight and household goods movers.

Currently, the commission issues fines for towing operators that ignore penalties and continue operating under a new business name.

“The worst offenders rack up hundreds of thousands in fines, continue their illegal operations and have even reregistered under new business names,” ICC Chief of Police Ruben Ramirez Jr. said in prepared remarks.

Rule changes coming

Sen. Celina Villanueva, D-Chicago, led the statehouse charge to provide the commission expanded towing enforcement authority.

The new rule targets towing operators that ignore penalties and continue operating under new business names.

The commission soon will be allowed to impound tow trucks with unpaid fines. SB2040 also permits the state to revoke license plates for tow trucks with unpaid fines.

Known violators will be prohibited from reregistering under a new business name.

In addition, fraudulent towers will be prohibited from obtaining new licenses for three years. Tow truck operators are also forbidden from placing liens against essentials left in a towed vehicle, such as identifying documents.

Villanueva said predatory towing operators have taken advantage of consumers for far too long.

Another rule change limits tow locations to registered storage lots, licensed repair shops or the driver’s requested location.

“Chicagoans have had to deal with rouge towers who exploit gaps in the law for too long,” Villanueva stated. “SB2040 sends a clear message: Their bad behavior will no longer be tolerated.”

The new law takes effect Jan. 1, 2026.

Customers can file a safety towing complaint with the ICC and view existing complaints on the commission website. LL

