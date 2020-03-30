Total statewide stay-at-home orders now at 35

More governors have joined the club of states with stay-at-home orders because of the spread of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 35.

Two health mandates that went into effect on Saturday, March 28, implement a stay-at-home order for Alaskans. COVID-19 Health Mandate 011 states that “all persons in Alaska, except for those engaged in essential health care services, public government services and essential business activities, are mandated to remain at their place of residence and practice social distancing.” Addressing intrastate travel, COVID-19 Health Mandate 012 states “all in-state travel between communities, whether resident, worker or visitor, is prohibited unless travel us to support critical infrastructure or for critical personal needs.” Both orders remain in effect until at least April 11, when the governor will reevaluate the situation.

Executive Order D 2020 017 in Colorado is a statewide stay-at-home order. Gov. Jared Polis directs “all Coloradans to stay at home, subject to limited exceptions such as obtaining food and other household necessities, going to and from work at critical businesses, seeking medical care, caring for dependents or pets, or caring for a vulnerable person in another location.” The order is in effect until April 11.

In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statewide stay-at-home order. Executive Order 121 states “all individuals currently in the state of North Carolina are ordered to stay at home, their place of residence or current place of abode.” Consistent with many other statewide stay-at-home order, Cooper’s order exempts essential business and essential activities. Slightly less restrictive, the order allows any business that meets social distancing requirements to remain open. The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 30, where it will remain in place for 30 days.

On March 28, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed another amendment to the state of emergency declaration that adds three more counties to a stay-at-home order: Beaver, Centre and Washington counties.

In total, 22 counties are now part of the stay-at-home order. The other counties are: Allegheny County, Beaver County, Berks County, Bucks County, Butler County, Centre County, Chester County, Delaware County, Erie County, Lackawanna County, Lancaster County, Lehigh County, Luzerne County, Monroe County, Montgomery County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Pike County, Washington County, Wayne County, Westmoreland County, and York County.

Effective since March 28 until April 13, Rhode Island residents are now under a stay-at-home order. Executive Order 20-14 states “all Rhode Island residents are required to stay home unless traveling to work, traveling for medical treatment or obtaining necessities (food, medicine, gas, etc.).” The order also reduces gatherings to no more than five people. All noncritical retail businesses are to close their doors on Monday, March 30. Furthermore, any person coming to Rhode Island from another state for a non-work-related purpose must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days.

A Utah stay-at-home directive urges businesses to shut down and residents to stay home. However, the directive is not a shelter-in-place order. Rather, Gov. Gary Herbert’s directive advises individuals and businesses what they should do, while leaving stricter orders to municipalities and counties. The directive’s language is similar to stay-at-home orders in other states, except it is not mandatory.

