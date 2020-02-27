Total Quality Logistics informs carriers of data breach

Total Quality Logistics is making its motor carriers aware of a data breach that allowed hackers to access tax ID numbers and other personal information.

The breach was confirmed on Feb. 23, and the company is sending letters to affected carriers.

“This breach compromised the security of our online portals for many of our carriers,” Kerry Byrne, president of Total Quality Logistics, wrote in a letter to affected carriers. “We believe that external hackers gained access to your tax ID number; invoice information, including amounts and dates; and bank account numbers.”

Byrne said the company is working to provide carriers who are affected as much information as possible. A link to frequently asked questions can be found here. Additional questions regarding the data breach can be emailed to CarrierHotline@tql.com, or you can call a dedicated hotline at 800-822-5980.

“We have taken immediate steps to close security gaps in our systems, hired a third-party cyber security firm for additional forensics and conducted testing to confirm the adequacy on our security protocols,” Byrne wrote. “We’re also actively working with law enforcement to investigate this breach.”

According to the company, the data breach was initially an information/data phishing attempt.

Steps taken

“Our IT security teams identified the issue quickly and countered immediately to secure all online information,” Total Quality Logistics wrote on its website. “We’re confident any access the hackers had to TQL’s systems has since been blocked.”

Total Quality Logistics said it notified the FBI, as well as a third-party fraud and theft team to investigate the breach.

As of Feb. 27, the company said less than 20 carriers were identified as possibly being a victim of ACH payment theft.

“They are being contacted and their account will be updated to reflect any unpaid invoices,” TQL’s website stated. “We are asking all carriers to assume their bank account and tax ID information was at risk at some point and take additional steps as a precaution.”

The company recommends that affected carriers to notify their financial institutions of the breach and to place a fraud alert on their credit files.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and concern we know this causes you,” Byrne wrote. “We would recommend that you contact your financial institution immediately, letting them know your bank information has been exposed. They will be able to advise you on the best next steps to further protect you and your information.”

For carriers with additional concerns, TQL is referring them to the Federal Trade Commission’s Identity Theft website.