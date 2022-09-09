TomTom’s GO Navigation app introduces truck navigation

Geolocation company TomTom has introduced a map app tailored for use by truck drivers.

TomTom’s GO Navigation’s truck plan is designed to help professional drivers plan routes to accommodate their vehicle’s dimensions, fuel requirements, desired maximum speeds and cargo, such as dangerous goods, the company reports in a news release.

The app allows drivers to plan multiple drop-offs and gain access to an overview of upcoming points of interest, such as fuel stations suitable for their vehicle and truck stops.

These truck-specific additions work in conjunction with the app’s native navigation features, including intuitive lane guidance, live traffic and the Route Bar – a snapshot of the route, stops, relevant alerts, and restrictions ahead. The app also identifies speed cameras.

The app gauges the estimated time of arrival, which the company said adjusts to real-time traffic data.

GO Navigation’s truck plan user interface is designed to minimize distractions and keep attention on the road, the company said.

By accounting for factors like vehicle size and cargo type, this plan helps professional drivers avoid prohibited routes and complying with truck restrictions. Planned updates are expected to account for measures like low emission zones.

“Truck navigation on mobile is a game changer. The new plan is a result of TomTom’s long-standing relationship with professional drivers. After years of experience with truck-specific sat navs, we understand this industry’s biggest pain-points, so we were able to develop a solution that fills the gap left by the generic navigation offerings found in other apps,” Pim Spaanderman, managing director of TomTom Consumer, said in a news release.

GO Navigation’s truck plan is available for Android users on the Google Play Store. Introductory subscription rates are available for a limited time.

Dutch company TomTom is based in Amsterdam and was founded in 1991.

