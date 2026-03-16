Tolls ahead? Indiana eyes charging trucks more than $84 on I-70

If Indiana gets its way, truck drivers have only a few years left of driving on I-70 for free.

It has been no secret that state officials in Indiana have been wanting to toll I-70. The state is strapped for cash, and major improvements on the interstate are needed.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana is the fifth busiest state for commercial freight traffic. The state’s interstates are third in number of vehicle miles traveled, behind only Texas and California. When it comes to manufacturing jobs, Indiana ranks among the top states.

Severe congestion is plaguing I-70 in Indiana, costing manufacturers and logistics companies time and productivity. Passenger vehicle traffic is expected to increase by 0.4% annually, while truck traffic is expected to grow by 1.3%. At more than 60 years old, the interstate is long overdue for significant upgrades.

Unfortunately, the state does not have enough money to fund those improvements. A 2024 revenue study revealed that within 10 years, all revenue will have to go towards preserving existing infrastructure. No funding would be available for new projects, like improving I-70.

That is why Indiana is turning to tolls.

Recently, Indiana’s application to toll I-70 was made public. What will that look like?

To start, the state plans to toll the entire 156-mile stretch of I-70. Passenger vehicles will be charged 10 cents per mile. Trucks will pay 54 cents per mile, costing truck drivers more than $84 to drive through Indiana using I-70.

That is assuming a transponder is in the vehicle. Otherwise, the toll rate will be even higher.

Under the current timeline, tolling could begin as soon as 2029. Reconstruction of I-70 could take eight to 10 years to complete.

There will be a toll-free alternative, something that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized in his letter to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to terminate congestion pricing. Specifically, drivers who do not want to pay an I-70 toll can always use U.S. Route 40 for free.

Not a done deal

Although Indiana is one step closer to tolling I-70, it must clear some more hurdles.

Federal law prohibits states from tolling existing interstate lanes. However, the Interstate System Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Pilot Program (ISRRPP) allows up to three states to collect tolls on an interstate for reconstruction that could not otherwise be improved without collecting tolls.

Last September, Indiana submitted its application for that program. It has three years to satisfy criteria, including environmental reviews and executing a formal toll agreement, or the state will lose its slot.

Since the program was formed in 1998, no state has successfully implemented tolls under ISRRPP. Proposals were doomed by a lack of public support and/or the state could not get legal authority to collect tolls from its legislature.

Missouri made multiple attempts to toll I-70 through ISRRPP. In 2012, then-Sen. Mike Kehoe introduced a bill giving the state authority to toll the interstate. It died in committee after strong opposition.

Last year, Indiana lawmakers passed a bill giving the state authority to proceed with plans to toll I-70. If the state’s application is approved, it must still meet certain criteria within three years. LL