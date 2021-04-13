Let your voice be heard. Call 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 11 a.m. Central time on April 21, to be a part of the next “Live From Exit 24.”

On the upcoming show, host Mike Matousek, OOIDA Manager of Government Affairs will welcome OOIDA President Todd Spencer and Bob Poole, director of transportation policy for the Reason Foundation, to discuss tolling, commercialization and the diversion of truck taxes for nonhighway programs.

Every other Wednesday, “Live From Exit 24,” OOIDA’s live, hourlong internet talk show, brings listeners insightful discussions on the regulatory and legislative issues that matter to truckers.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page or on OOIDA’s YouTube channel.

Past episodes are archived on the show’s website.

During the April 7 “Live From Exit 24,” OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and OOIDA Director of Legislative Affairs Bryce Mongeon offered an update on truck parking legislation and the PRO Act.

“It’s a lot of the same stuff we were doing last year,” Mongeon said. “Trying to get cosponsors is the No. 1 push right now. I think we’re working from a better place than we were last year. We’ve had conversations with over 150 offices over the last year to let them know it’s been reintroduced and that we’re looking for support.”

All OOIDA members were reminded of the importance of contacting congressional representatives.

“Ultimately, that’s how these projects get done,” Mongeon said. “The big message is that it’s a five-year program, which would help establish a real solution.”

Issues facing company drivers were brought to the conversation via the phone lines.

“We preach safety, but then we want to pay drivers piecework and by the mile,” Pugh said. “If their companies aren’t reimbursing them, they should be able to write it off. Big motor carriers need to get on board. This affects everyone. You can just put someone in a truck and say, ‘That’s your problem.’”

In terms of the PRO Act, listeners were reminded it is simply too broad of an approach for the complexities of the trucking industry.

‘Live From Exit 24’ survey

“Live From Exit 24” launched last year as a way to expand OOIDA’s communication with members and to hear directly from drivers across the industry.

OOIDA is asking for truck drivers to fill out a survey to let the Association know how you are liking the show so far. The survey can be found here. LL