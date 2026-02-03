Toll scam targets travelers in a state with zero toll roads

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is alerting the public to an ongoing scam.

This particular scam targets toll road users, even though the state does not operate any toll roads within its boundaries.

State transportation officials added that they would never request toll payments from residents or visitors.

Urgent messages sent as part of this scam claim “enforcement action” will begin after Wed. Feb. 4.

Personal and financial information is being sought through test messages or emails demanding immediate toll payment, phone calls claiming toll violations, as well as fake websites that mimic official government pages.

New Mexico DOT advises anyone who receives a fraudulent text message to do the following:

Ignore all unexpected messages about unpaid New Mexico toll roads.

Do not click links in suspicious texts or emails about toll violations.

Never scan QR codes from unexpected messages about toll payments.

Motor carrier scam

A more widespread phishing scheme was confirmed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in late January.

The scam is targeting motor carriers with emails falsely claiming to be from the U.S. DOT or FMCSA.

“These emails often contain professional-looking documents and legitimate-looking links, but they are fake and designed to steal sensitive information or demand illegal payments,” according to FMCSA.

Carriers should note that correspondence from FMCSA almost always uses a .gov email address, and the agency will never request payment or sensitive information through unsolicited emails.

As with the scam in New Mexico, individuals who receive suspicious emails should avoid clicking links, opening attachments or replying to the sender.

Any suspicious correspondence can be reported to the FMCSA Contact Center. Complaints can also be filed with the FBI online. LL

