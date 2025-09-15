Tolling reform is focus of bill

A Michigan state lawmaker has renewed a pursuit to recover lost revenue from unpaid tolls.

Michigan does not have toll roads or a tolling authority. The state does have toll bridges and tunnels.

Tolling enforcement

Rep. Bryan Posthumus, R-Rockford, is behind a bill he told the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee would authorize the state to implement a tolling enforcement program.

During a Tuesday, Sept. 9 committee hearing, he said his bill would bring the state in line with other states.

HB4809 would require the Michigan secretary of state to assist a private international toll bridge or tunnel operator to collect unpaid tolls.

The state would be responsible for exchanging information and to assist in collection enforcement. The rule would be in place for affected operators that use an automatic tolling system.

Vehicle registration tie-in

The secretary of state would also be required to refuse to issue or transfer a vehicle registration once notified by the toll operator that the registered vehicle owner had six unpaid tolls for more than 90 days after being notified.

The secretary’s office would be permitted to enter into a reciprocity agreement with another state for enforcement and collection of tolls and related fees. The same rule would apply for a Canadian province.

A toll dispute process is also included.

Not first try

A year ago, House lawmakers approved a similar version. The bill initially applied to any toll bridge or tunnel in the state with automated tolling.

The legislation was later revised to focus on international facilities.

Supporters said that allowing the state to work with certain toll bridge and tunnel facilities would provide incentives for affected operators to adopt automated tolling. They said electronic tolling allows for more efficient movement of traffic, reduced emission, reduced delays and greater traffic safety.

Speaking at this month’s hearing, officials from the Detroit International Bridge Company said the biggest problem they see is people not paying their automated tolls. The company owns and controls the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit with Windsor, Ontario.

Committee Chairman Pat Outman, R-Six Lakes, added that HB4809 is pretty “cut and dried.”

“If you don’t pay your tolls, you’re not going to be registering your vehicle,” he said.

Rep. Will Bruck, R-Erie, questioned implementing a state requirement to assist a private company to be paid.

“I own my own business. The government has never helped me getting payment. As a matter of fact, they hinder me in some ways,” Bruck said. “Why should the government help a private company get their tolls or their funding?”

Outman responded that he initially had similar thoughts but has since changed his way of thinking.

“We’re talking about vital infrastructure – in my opinion. We are talking about the tolls to maintain this vital infrastructure. That’s where I separate the issue to a certain extent,” he said.

The committee did not vote on the bill. LL

