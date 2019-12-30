Motorists who use the tolled expressways in North Carolina will be paying more starting Jan. 1, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1, toll rates on the Triangle Expressway near Raleigh and the Monroe Expressway near Charlotte will go up, according to an NCDOT news release.

Tolls on the Triangle Expressway between NC 147 at Interstate 40 and the NC 55 Bypass will increase by 11 cents to $3.48 for NC Quick Pass passenger vehicle customers driving the full 17.4-mile length. Bill-by-mail passenger vehicle customers will pay $5.33, a 16-cent increase.

Toll rates for vehicles with four or more axles will be four times the rate of passenger vehicle motorists.

Truckers with an NC Quick Pass will pay $13.92, whereas bill-by-mail truckers will pay $21.32.

Meanwhile on the Monroe Expressway between the western entrance on US 74 to the eastern exit on US 74, the toll will go up by 6 cents to $2.60 for passenger vehicles motorists with an NC Quick Pass. Those without the transponder will pay 9 cents more to $4.01.

Like the Triangle Expressway, truckers will pay four times the rate of passenger vehicle customers. Truckers with an NC Quick Pass driving the full length of the toll road will pay $10.40. Truckers paying by mail will pay $16.04.

Rate increases were decided by the North Carolina Turnpike Authority Board. Increases were based on the financing requirements for each toll road, according to NCDOT.

According to the news release, toll money will be used to pay off bonds sold to fund the construction of the expressways, as well as fund the overall road maintenance including repairs, law enforcement, mowing and winter weather preparation and response.

NC Quick Pass transponders are also compatible for toll payments in states that accept SunPass, Peach Pass and E-ZPass transponders. For more information, visit NCQuickPass.com.