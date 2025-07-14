Toll increase for drivers in Delaware

Toll rates are set to increase for drivers on Delaware toll roads.

The Delaware Department of Transportation said the toll increases along with new DMV fees are to support infrastructure investments following the passage of HB164.

An estimated $107 million will be generated in annual revenue through these increases, state officials said.

Delaware was among a group of states that sued the U.S. Department of Transportation in May challenging the department’s notice to withhold infrastructure funding.

Toll increase will begin on Aug. 15 and will vary upon location and form of payment. E-ZPass holders will pay less on some toll roads.

The price increases on Interstate 95 Newark Toll Plaza, state Route 1 and U.S. Highway 301 will range from 50 cents to as much as $3, depending on number of axles.

Wide load permit vehicles will also pay more starting in August.

A complete list of toll increases going into effect next month is available on the DelDOT website.

State transportation officials said DelDOT’s online toll calculator will be updated to reflect the new fees on Aug. 1.

More fees

Starting Oct. 1, alternative fuel vehicle registration fees will be assessed by the Delaware DMV. This fee was not previously collected. The highest amount charged in Delaware will be $900 for electric or other-fuel-type vehicles in excess of 26,000 pounds.

These fees apply to more than 48,000 vehicles registered in the state, DelDOT said.

Commercial driver’s license holders can also expect increased fees. CDL endorsements, restriction removals, renewals, new issuance and transfers will all cost more. The cost for commercial learner’s permits is increasing, as well.

The name-change fee on a driver’s license or identification card will increase from $1.15 to $10, and the state DMV document fee will jump to 5.25%. LL

