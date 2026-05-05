Told ‘no’ too often – bill fights for truckers’ restroom access

New Hampshire lawmakers are closing in on a bill that would make sure truckers can use a restroom while on the job.

The bipartisan push follows a 2023 Washington state law. That law requires shippers, receivers and terminal operators to allow truck drivers to use restrooms.

There’s also a federal bill in the works to fix the same problem nationwide.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is backing what it calls common-sense rules, so truck drivers aren’t left scrambling to find a restroom while on the job.

State bill continues to move forward

The New Hampshire House Transportation Committee recently took up a bill that would give truck drivers access to restrooms in most situations.

The bill, SB500, has support from both Republicans and Democrats.

Supporters say the change is needed because businesses turn away drivers for fear of liability. As a result, truckers can be told “no” when they ask to use a restroom.

Rep. Henry Giasson, R-Goffstown, said one of the most common complaints from female drivers is the lack of clean and available restrooms.

“I believe that, as businesses that are getting supported by these trucking entities, there is a commitment to hospitality to the people who are servicing you,” Giasson said. “I think it’s very prudent to allow access to restrooms during delivery and pickup and wherever a truck driver may be going to support our economy in New Hampshire.”

SB500 would apply to most businesses open to the public that sell goods or services. It would also cover shippers, receivers, factories, warehouses, distribution centers and other locations where trucks are loaded or unloaded.

The bill only applies to restrooms already available to customers or employees. It does not require businesses to build new ones.

Rep. Greg Hill, R-Merrimack, said it’s surprising the issue even needs a law.

“I just can’t believe in this day and age that someone is refusing restrooms to another person. I think it’s important that we send a strong signal with this one,” Hill said.

The bill sets two limits on restroom access:

The restroom must be in a location where allowing access does not create a health or safety risk, and

Access cannot create a clear security risk for the business.

Businesses like fuel stations or restaurants with employee-only restrooms would not be required to open them to drivers.

The New Hampshire Motor Transport Association supports the bill. Spokesman Bob Sculley called it a basic decency issue.

He said if a place has restrooms for workers or customers, this bill says truck drivers should be able to use them too when they’re making a delivery. He said right now, there are too many places that just flat-out refuse.

Drayage truckers in the mix

The bill also makes it clear that drayage truckers are covered. These drivers work in or move through ports and rail yards to load, unload or haul cargo.

The rule includes access to restrooms and portable toilets, as long as they are safe and secure.

Terminal operators would be required to provide enough restrooms in areas where drivers are allowed.

If traffic builds and lines get long, more restrooms would have to be added.

Terminals would also need to provide parking spaces, so drayage drivers have a safe place to stop while using the restroom.

The committee unanimously approved the bill. It now heads to the House floor. If it passes there, it would move to the governor’s desk. The Senate already signed off.

OOIDA says the rule is about meeting a basic need

OOIDA says the bill addresses a problem drivers deal with every day.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh didn’t sugarcoat it: using a restroom is one of the most basic needs on the job.

“But way too often, professional drivers are told no when they ask to use a restroom while picking up or delivering cargo,” Pugh said. LL

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