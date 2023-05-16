Tips for truckers to maintain good mental health

Being a trucker can be taxing both physically and mentally. The long hours, isolation, and demanding schedule certainly aren’t for everyone. Finding long-term success as a driver means finding ways to cope with the hurdles that drive some out of the industry.

With Mental Health Month upon us, Land Line Now spoke with therapist Buck Black about some of the concerns facing drivers when it comes to their mental health.

Trucking is full of stressors, most of which are out of your control – often adding to the level of frustration. Hard deadlines, waiting for hours on end to get unloaded, and struggling to find parking can take a toll on you. Black says those stressful working conditions – along with other factors – lead to depression and anxiety for many drivers.

While all of those can certainly raise your blood pressure, Black says that in his experience, relationship problems are one of the biggest issues facing truckers when it comes to their mental health.

“If someone is an over-the-road truck driver, then they’re by default in all of these long-distance relationships,’ Black said. “If you’re a luckier driver, it might be you’re in a long-distance relationship for a few days and then you’re home on the weekends. If you’re not so fortunate, then you’re out on the road for weeks, if not months, at a time – and then that becomes tougher. Typically, the longer you’re out on the road the more likely you are to have arguments with your partner, with your family members, and just simply friends. So communication breaks down.”

Those problematic relationships lead to more stress, anxiety and depression, which Black says “can feed upon itself.” He says that developing good, solid communication is key to avoiding the pitfalls of long-distance relationships.

Listen to the full interview below to hear one “trap” Black says truckers fall into when it comes to communicating with their partners, along with tips for developing stronger lines of communication.



Started in 1949 by Mental Health America, Mental Health Month is intended to help spread the word about the importance of mental health. According to data from MHA, nearly one in five American adults will have a diagnosable mental health condition in any given year. The annual event aims to dispel stigmas surrounding the topic, as well as provide the public with information and tools to help improve their mental well-being. LL

Other health coverage on LandLine.Media.