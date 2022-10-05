Time’s running out to list trucking’s top issues in a survey

It is nearly last call for professional truck drivers to weigh in on the top concerns facing the trucking industry.



The American Transportation Research Institute is asking truckers to help identify to biggest issues in the industry.

The organization’s annual Top Industry Issues Survey asks trucking industry stakeholders to rank the top issues of concern for the industry along with potential strategies for addressing each issue.

Drivers and carriers can complete this year’s survey here. The deadline to respond is Friday, Oct. 7.

The survey provides insights into how certain topics are ranked differently by motor carriers and professional drivers. ATRI says industry stakeholders use the report to monitor issues over time – giving them a better understanding of which issues are rising, or falling, in criticality.

Driver and carrier opinions

Last year’s survey showed a disconnect between drivers and carriers. Carriers listed a driver shortage as the top industry concern.

Truck drivers, on the other hand, viewed driver compensation, truck parking and detention time as the industry’s main issues.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has argued for decades that there is not a driver shortage. Instead, the Association says that the large fleets deal with a turnover problem caused by low wages and poor working conditions.

Results of the 2022 survey are scheduled to be released Oct. 22.

“The annual Top Industry Issues Survey has long been a crucial part of understanding the issues facing our country’s supply chain,” Harold Sumerford Jr., CEO of J&M Tank Lines, said in a statement. “ATRI’s research provides a chance for thousands of trucking industry professionals, from drivers to executives, to weigh in on the most important topics that affect trucking and collectively decide on the best strategies for addressing each.” LL

Staff Writer Ryan Witkowski contributed to this report.

Business news is available on LandLine.Media.