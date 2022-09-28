Time to sign up for Truck to Success course

There is still time to sign up for the OOIDA Foundation’s Truck to Success course.

The Truck to Success course is a three-day deep dive into the ins and outs of becoming an owner-operator. The course is scheduled for Oct. 25-27 at the Courtyard Marriot in Blue Springs, Mo. Those unable to attend in person can attend the classes via Zoom web conferencing.

The course was developed to help professional truck drivers prepare to become owner-operators. It also helps owner-operators sharpen their skills to be more successful.

“Becoming an owner-operator is a big step and is very challenging. Unfortunately, many fail in the first year for various reasons. However, it seems most come down to lack of preparation and knowledge,” said Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of OOIDA. “This is why we started this course because we want to see all truckers succeed. Our course will give you the knowledge to make good, solid decisions on if you want to do this in the first place and all you need to know to get started.”

Pugh had more than 22 years of experience as an owner-operator before coming to work at the Association headquarters in 2017. Pugh said that drivers who fail to plan for becoming an owner-operator often are setting themselves up for failure down the road.

“This is a huge investment and a life change, so it is definitely worth the time and money to come take this course before you take the plunge,” Pugh said. “Experts from both in and out of our office will be there to instruct you on everything from A to Z in starting in the industry.”

To register for the upcoming Truck to Success course, visit OOIDA.com/Product/Truck-To-Success.

The deadline to register is Oct. 10.

Over the course of three days, participants will receive in-depth guidance from industry experts on a variety of topics:

Developing a business plan

Equipment purchasing and financing

Insurance

Permits and licensing

Taxes

Brokers

Learning the right tools and being equipped to handle the ups and downs of the industry isn’t just for the rookies, Andrew King, a research analyst with the OOIDA Foundation, said. Both new and current owner-operators will find the course beneficial to their businesses, he said.

“Truck to Success is designed to help individuals start off with a strong foundation,” King said. “However, it’s also meant to help those who are already owner-operators so that they can become more successful.

Video preview

There is a free video preview of the course addresses one of the key topics of the three-day Truck to Success course curriculum, cost of operations. LL