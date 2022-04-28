Time to register for Shell Rotella SuperRigs

Registration is open for the 40th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs.

SuperRigs is planned for June 9-11 at Branson Landing in Branson, Mo.

Hard-working owner-operator truckers from across the United States and Canada compete annually for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes. Shell Rotella SuperRigs competitors compete for 24 awards, including best chrome, best lights, and best of show.

Twelve drivers will be selected to have their truck featured in the 2023 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar, which will also feature the surrounding area of Branson, Mo.

There is no fee to enter SuperRigs. Drivers are encouraged to register online at Super-Rigs.MyMilesMatter.com/.

For those who want to compete in the show but can’t make it in person, the SuperRigs People’s Choice Award allows drivers to submit photos of their trucks to a virtual category that will be voted on by fans during the truck beauty contest.

Among the planned 2022 highlights:

Truck Parade at Branson Landing

Contestant dinner

Truck lights competition

Truck lights competition Angler Jimmy Houston offering fishing tips and tricks

Musical entertainment

The venue – Branson Landing – is a 95-acre waterfront development with more than 100 specialty stores, restaurants, and show venues.

Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones returns as a judge this year for her 20th SuperRigs. Doug Morris, OOIDA director of safety and security operations, also plans to return as a judge.

Last year, Keigan Nelson got the 2021 trophy for best of show for his 2020 Peterbilt 389. OOIDA senior member Vinnie Diorio of Richfield, Wis.-based Rolling Transport LLC, owns the winning truck driven by Nelson.

SuperRigs took place last year at Love’s Travel Center in Hampshire, Ill.

More information about this year’s event and registering for it can be found at Shell.Rotella.com. LL

Check the trucking events published in the March 2022 Land Line Magazine.