Truckers know that congestion costs valuable time, which then cuts into their bottom line. While this isn’t a new concept, the financial toll congestion takes on trucking has climbed over the past several years, and now sits at near-record levels.

According to the American Transportation Research Institute’s recently published Cost of Congestion study, traffic congestion on U.S. highways added over $128 billion in costs to the industry in 2024, marking the third consecutive year that congestion costs exceeded $120 billion.

The 2024 figure is just slightly below the record high of $129.8 billion set in 2023, but is a whopping 28.8% higher than the pre-pandemic peak of $99.5 billion set in 2018.

“Post-pandemic, the cost of operating a truck jumped significantly while at the same time congestion returned to U.S. highways, placing near-record costs on trucking, retailers and consumers,” Jeremy Carmichael, vice president of operations for Ruan Transportation Management Systems, said in a statement. “These costs can be addressed through targeted infrastructure investment in the nation’s most congested freight corridors, and a commitment at every level of government to upgrade our highways and improve supply chain efficiency.”

ATRI’s analysis also found that 6.66 billion gallons of diesel fuel were wasted in 2024 due to congestion, resulting in additional fuel costs of $25.04 billion.

The cost of congestion wasn’t limited to financial impacts – it also cost the industry plenty of time. According to ATRI’s data, traffic congestion resulted in 1.24 billion hours of delay in 2024, which is the equivalent of 451,615 truck drivers sitting idle for an entire year. The average congestion cost per truck in 2024 was $7,973.

The study looked at three metrics to determine the cost of congestion: average speeds in bottlenecks, truck vehicle miles traveled and operational costs.

In 2024, average truck speeds in key congested freight corridors dropped to 51.84 miles per hour, a decline of .5% from the previous year. That number has been on a gradual decline post-pandemic, something ATRI said is due in part to employers eliminating work-from-home options and requiring workers to return to the office more often.

Truck miles traveled also decreased in 2024, down 1.5% from the previous year. Despite the dip, ATRI noted that truck traffic in 2024 remained well above pre-pandemic levels.

Operational costs remained somewhat static in 2024, sitting at $103.25 per hour compared to $103.68 the year prior. Because of this, ATRI said that operational costs “had relatively little impact on the year-over-year congestion cost changes.”

In terms of where congestion took the largest financial toll, Texas ($10.92 billion), California ($10.47 billion) and Florida (10.35 billion) led the way, accounting for nearly 25% of the total cost of congestion.

According to ATRI, the top ten states combined accounted for 53% of congestion costs nationwide.

When it comes to metropolitan areas, New York City led the way with a cost of $7.49 billion. Miami ($3.69 billion) and Chicago ($3.54 billion) rounded out the top three.

A complete copy of ATRI’s report can be found here. LL