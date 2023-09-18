Ticket cameras endorsed by California Legislature

A proposed new rule for the use of ticket cameras has moved to the California governor’s desk.

The technology has been touted by the U.S. Department of Transportation as a tool to aid in reducing traffic fatalities.

The agency stated that “automated speed enforcement, if deployed equitably and applied appropriately to roads with the greatest risk of harm due to speeding, can provide significant safety benefits and save lives.”

Expanded camera authorization

The California Assembly voted 62-9 to agree to Senate changes to a bill that would expand the state’s authority to use automated ticket cameras to nab speeders. The action clears the way for AB645 to head to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

The Golden State already authorizes the use of red-light cameras. The ticketing tool is used in more than 30 areas around the state. Speed cameras, however, are prohibited.

Sponsored by Assemblymember Laura Friedman, D-Burbank, the bill would authorize a five-year pilot program to utilize speed enforcement cameras in areas described as “safety corridors.” Areas covered include those with a high number of crashes, those where street racing events are common and school zones.

Freeways and expressways are excluded.

AB645 would apply to the cities of Glendale, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland and San Jose and to the city and county of San Francisco.

Affected locales could operate up to 125 cameras. The number of cameras permitted would be based on population.

Warnings would be issued to violators for the first 60 days. After that, first-time violators exceeding the posted speed by 11 to 15 mph would receive a warning.

Subsequent violations for exceeding the posted speed by 11 to 15 mph would result in $50 fines. Escalating fines would top out at $500 for traveling at least 100 mph above the posted speed.

Ticket revenue would be used to administer the program and pay for “traffic calming measures.”

Support and opposition

Supporters have argued that use of the enforcement tool would make travel safer.

Frideman’s office stated that data shows speeding accounts for nearly a third of all traffic fatalities.

“For too long, we have referred to most of these deaths as ‘accidents’ to sweep under the rug the uncomfortable truth: These deaths are preventable,” Friedman said in prepared remarks. “Slowing cars down is imperative to saving lives.”

Opponents include the National Motorists Association. This group has communicated to lawmakers that the need for enforcement of speed limits does not warrant creating a new mechanism for government collection of large amounts of data on Californians.

“There are effective alternatives to reduce speed-based traffic collisions without these harmful impacts,” it said, “including those highlighted in the bill itself: roundabouts, speed humps or speed tables, traffic circles and other traffic-calming measures that do not require increasing surveillance to automate enforcement and issue more tickets.” LL

