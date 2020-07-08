THUD subcommittee approves $158.3 billion FY 2021 bill

The House Appropriations subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development approved its fiscal year 2021 bill on Wednesday, July 8.

The THUD legislation provides $158.3 billion in base budgetary resources, as well as $75 billion to support the economy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, by investing in transportation and housing infrastructure.

“Our nation is facing an infrastructure crisis with crumbling roads, aging transit and rail systems, lack of affordable and safe housing, and natural disasters increasing in severity and number, exacerbated by accelerating climate changes,” THUD Chair David Price said in a news release. “Meanwhile, COVID-19 is ravaging communities, revealing and deepening existing disparities, while leaving state and local governments with fewer resources and more responsibility to respond in the absence of steady leadership from the executive branch.”

Consistent with the INVEST in America Act, the bill includes budgetary resources for surface transportation programs totaling $78.7 billion.

The bill provides $107.2 billion in total budgetary resources for the Department of Transportation. The amount is an increase of $21.1 billion above FY 2020 and $19.4 billion more than President Donald Trump’s 2021 budget request.

Out of that, $881 million is targeted for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Other notable investments include:

$1 billion for National Infrastructure Investments.

$3 million to support the Highly Automated Systems Safety Center of Excellence.

$10 million for Transportation Planning Grants to assist areas of persistent poverty.

$61.9 billion for programs funded from the Highway Trust Fund.

$1 billion for discretionary Highway Infrastructure Programs.

$1.3 billion for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

$3 billion for the Federal Railroad Administration.

“This bill represents a forward-looking vision to rebuild our nation and strengthen our communities,” House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey said. “Together, we can modernize our transportation systems, expand access to safe, affordable housing, and support our most vulnerable neighbors.”

The full text of the THUD bill, which next goes to the full committee for a markup hearing, can be found here.