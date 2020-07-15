THUD FY 2021 bill passes through House committee

July 15, 2020

Mark Schremmer

The House Appropriations Committee approved a fiscal year 2021 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development bill on Tuesday, July 14.

The legislation provides $158.3 billion in base budgetary resources, as well as $75 billion to support the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, by investing in transportation and housing infrastructure.

Committee members passed the bill by a vote of 30-22.

“The departments and programs funded by the THUD bill are integral to our way of life – housing and transportation connect us to jobs, services and education,” THUD Chair David Price said in a news release. “This year’s THUD bill represents a renewed commitment to improve safety, produce more affordable housing, upgrade our aging transportation networks, and bolster our nation’s resiliency to a changing climate.”

Consistent with the INVEST in America Act, the bill includes budgetary resources for surface transportation programs totaling $78.7 billion.

The bill provides $107.2 billion in total budgetary resources for the Department of Transportation. The amount is an increase of $21.1 billion above FY 2020 and $19.4 billion more than President Donald Trump’s 2021 budget request.

Out of that, $881 million is targeted for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Other notable investments include:

  • $1 billion for National Infrastructure Investments.
  • $3 million to support the Highly Automated Systems Safety Center of Excellence.
  • $10 million for Transportation Planning Grants to assist areas of persistent poverty.
  • $61.9 billion for programs funded from the Highway Trust Fund.
  • $1 billion for discretionary Highway Infrastructure Programs.
  • $1.3 billion for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
  • $3 billion for the Federal Railroad Administration.

The next step is for the bill to move to a full House vote, but it was unclear when that will happen.

The full text of the bill can be found here.

Mark Schremmer

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

