Three states issue Hurricane Debby emergencies

Hurricane Debby made landfall as a Category 1 storm on Monday, Aug. 5 and prompted emergency declarations in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

The Orlando Sentinel reported winds as high as 95 mph as well as several tornado warnings and significant flooding across Gulf Coast and North Florida counties.

Florida officials have issued two emergencies due to Hurricane Debby, one expiring on Thursday, Aug. 8 while the other will remain in effect until Aug. 15.

Under these orders, motor carriers and drivers providing emergency services or supplies to the affected area are relieved from IFTA, IRP and size and weight restrictions for divisible loads.

The emergency order issued on Aug. 2 predicted that as much as 1 foot of rainfall could occur in the following week.

“These conditions could damage the operational capability of critical infrastructure to include major interstates and roadways, bridges, airports, schools, hospitals, power grids and other critical infrastructure,” the Hurricane Debby declaration said.

The latest travel information from all 50 states is available on this Land Line resources page.

Georgia’s emergency provides regulatory relief from hours-of-service and size and weight requirements for commercial motor vehicles transporting goods and providing services in response to this event.

“This storm has the potential to produce severe impacts to citizens throughout south central and southeast coastal Georgia,” the emergency order said. “Assistance from the state is necessary to provide for the public’s safety, protect public and private property and maintain the social and economic welfare of the state.”

Commercial vehicles operating outside the normal weight, height and length restrictions shall be issued permits by the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

The emergency also enacts the state’s prohibition of price gouging of motor fuel, diesel fuel and other petroleum products.

According to the South Carolina executive order, there is a potential for significant damage to property as well as the disruption of essential and critical services.

As a result, requirements relating to registration, permitting, length, width, weight and load are suspended for commercial and utility vehicles traveling on non-interstate routes for up to 120 days, provided they do not exceed a gross weight of 90,000 pounds or a width of 12 feet.

Time-of-service suspensions for commercial and utility vehicles traveling on interstate and non-interstate routes are also in place for up to 30 days. LL