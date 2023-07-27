Three companies seek exemption from driver training rule

Arguing that the two-year experience requirement prevents them from keeping up with demand, three companies have requested an exemption from FMCSA’s entry-level driver training rule.

In a notice scheduled to publish in the Federal Register on July 28, the training departments of Millis Transfer, Heartland Express and Contract Freighters Inc. asked the agency to allow them to use instructors with only one year of experience driving a commercial motor vehicle. The current entry-level driver training rule requires the training instructors to have at least two years of experience.

“The applicants state that the two-year experience requirement for behind-the-wheel instructors impedes their ability to hire enough trainers to meet the demand,” the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration wrote in the notice.

According to the companies, they estimate a combined student enrollment of 500 to 700 in 2023. They say that their 131 trainers spend up to 90 days with a student before letting them drive solo. The exemption would enable the companies to add up to 150 trainers to their current group. If the exemption is denied, the companies said they will have to turn some prospective students away.

The entry-level driver training rule took effect in February 2022.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has long pushed for a driver training rule and has asked for the requirements to be strengthened.

“Currently, too many new drivers enter the industry without the basic skills to safely operate a (commercial motor vehicle),” OOIDA wrote in comments filed last year. “While the (entry-level driver training) rulemaking that went into effect earlier this year is far from sufficient, the regulation does establish minimum qualifications for training instructors. If these standards are maintained and enforced, highway safety will undoubtedly improve.”

How to comment

Once the exemption request is published in the Federal Register, the public will have 30 days to comment. To do so, go to the regulations.gov website and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2023-0081. LL