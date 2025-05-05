Thousands of truckers have until Saturday, May 10 to get new DOT physical

May 5, 2025

Mark Schremmer

|

Thousands of truck drivers, who received their DOT physical in Houston, are in danger of having their CDL downgraded.

In April, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration removed two chiropractors, Dr. Jenny Le and Dr. Dustin Mai, from its National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners.

The action affected 15,225 commercial motor vehicle drivers, who received Department of Transportation physicals from Le or Mai between March 2023 and March 2025. Both medical examiners are based in Houston.

The affected drivers were given through Saturday, May 10 to obtain a new medical certificate. If a driver fails to get a new certificate by then, the applicable state driver’s license agency will initiate procedures to downgrade his or her CDL. FMCSA said in April that it was sending letters to the affected drivers.

Notice of removal

FMCSA issued notices to remove Le and Mai from the National Registry on April 11. The agency said the chiropractors failed to adequately perform the DOT examinations in accordance with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.

“FMCSA’s primary mission is to enhance safety on our nation’s roadways,” FMCSA Chief Counsel Jesse Elison said in a news release. “Removing non-compliant medical examiners from the National Registry is a necessary step to maintain the integrity of the medical certification process and ensure that only qualified, properly trained professionals are certifying the physical qualifications of commercial motor vehicle drivers.”

The agency asked the DOT’s Office of Inspector General to investigate because of the large number of medical certificates being issued by Le and Mai. Following the investigation, FMCSA determined that the doctors “failed to correctly apply required standards in determining that drivers are physically qualified to operate a commercial motor vehicle.”

Drivers who need to schedule a DOT physical can search for certified medical examiners in their area by going to the FMCSA website. About 38,000 medical examiners are included in the National Registry. LL

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.