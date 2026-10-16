Thousands of truck parking spots coming to 12 states

Fourteen truck parking expansion projects will deliver more than 2,400 new spaces across the country, thanks to a federal grant program.

This week, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $200 million investment aimed at increasing truck parking capacity in 12 states.

The lack of truck parking nationwide has been at crisis level for years. Studies have shown that there is only one truck parking space for every 11 trucks on the road and that 40% of truck drivers spend more than an hour per day searching for a place to park.

The 14 truck parking projects delivered through the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highway Projects program include:

Interstate 49 Truck Parking Safety Rest Area , Arkansas, 137 new truck parking spaces $23.024 million

, Arkansas, 137 new truck parking spaces $23.024 million Needles Safe Truck Parking Area , California, 100, $6.43 million

, California, 100, $6.43 million Enfield Truck Parking Expansion Project , Connecticut, 260, $13.5 million

, Connecticut, 260, $13.5 million Monroe County Truck Parking at I-75 Southbound: Weigh Station No. 6 and Rest Area No. 22 , Georgia, 109, $13.49 million

, Georgia, 109, $13.49 million Port of Savannah Commercial Motor Vehicle Parking Area , Georgia, 275, $11.95 million

, Georgia, 275, $11.95 million Reliable Expansion of Safe Truck Parking on I-80 , Iowa, 150, $24.54 million

, Iowa, 150, $24.54 million Southern Illinois Truck Parking Expansion Project, Illinois, 38, $12.64 million

Illinois, 38, $12.64 million Fergus Falls Vicinity Rest Area Project, Minnesota, 63, $27.74 million

Minnesota, 63, $27.74 million Port of Wilmington Truck Parking and Freight Staging Facility , North Carolina, 140, $6 million

, North Carolina, 140, $6 million Nebraska Rest Area Improvements , Nebraska, 120, $7.46 million

, Nebraska, 120, $7.46 million Tennessee I-40/I-24 Freight Corridor Truck Parking Expansion Network , Tennessee, 500, $23.95 million

, Tennessee, 500, $23.95 million Fort Worth Alliance I-35W Corridor Truck Parking Expansion , Texas, 100, $5.06 million

, Texas, 100, $5.06 million Los Indios CMV Parking Facility , Texas,305, $9.18 million

, Texas,305, $9.18 million Truck Parking Expansion at the I-41 Safety Rest Areas, Wisconsin, 106, $15 million

Additional details about the work that will be done for each of the projects can be found here.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that America’s truck drivers deserve safe and reliable places to park and sleep at night.

“These patriotic men and women work hard to ensure our store shelves are stocked, our gas stations are fueled, and our packages are delivered,” Duffy said. “They shouldn’t have to spend over an hour looking for a safe place to rest at the end of the day. This nationwide investment will make America’s truckers safer, enhance our supply chains and reduce freight costs.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has been working with Congress and the DOT for years to bring more truck parking to the places of need.

Specifically, OOIDA worked with Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., to craft the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, which would dedicate $755 million to creating new truck parking spaces over the next five years. HR1659 has received bipartisan support and has 54 co-sponsors. That bill has been included in BUILD America 250 Act, which is the House version of the highway bill. LL