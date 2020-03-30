Thousands of Navistar trucks recalled for brake light issue

Navistar is recalling thousands of certain International trucks due to an issue with the brake light switch, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents.

More specifically, nearly 14,000 International LT trucks model year 2019-20 and International HX trucks model year 2018-21 are affected. According to NHTSA, the brake light switch may have a weak solder joint, possibly resulting in a poor electrical contact and inoperative brake lights or brake lights that stay on. Inoperative brake lights or brake lights that stay on can cause confusion to other drivers on the road and increase the risk of a crash

Owners of affected trucks will be notified by Navistar. Dealers will replace the brake light switch for free. Recalls are expected to begin on May 18.

Questions can be directed to Navistar customer service at 800-448-7825 with recall number 20501. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 20V-160.