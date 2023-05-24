Thousands of International trucks recalled for issue with backup lights

May 24, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Navistar is recalling thousands of International trucks of various models due to an issue with the backup lights.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Navistar is recalling more than 4,000 2001-03 International 9100i; 2004-09 International 9200i; 2009, 2011-12 and 2017 International ProStar; and 2021 International RH trucks.

The backup lights offer low visibility when the vehicle is in reverse and bobtail mode. Also, the vehicles have not been equipped with additional unobstructed backup lights. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” Low visibility or obstructed backup lights may not alert other drivers that the vehicle is backing up, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the existing rear stop/turn signal lights for free. Notification letters to owners of affected International trucks are planned to be mailed out July 17.

For questions, contact Navistar’s customer service at 800-448-7825 with recall number 23514. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-353. LL

