Thousands of Freightliner/Western Star trucks recalled for clutch assembly issue

November 13, 2020

Tyson Fisher

|

A Daimler Trucks recall dealing with a clutch assembly issue affects nearly 7,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks. A nearly identical recall has affected tens of thousands of trucks over the past two years.

Specifically, the Daimler Trucks recall affects various models of Freightliner and Western Star trucks model year 2018-19.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an internal component within the clutch assembly may fail, which may result in the vehicle to move unexpectedly. Unintended vehicle movement van increase the risk of a crash.

Models affected by the recall include (all model year 2018-19):

  • Freightliner 108SD.
  • Freightliner 114SD.
  • Freightliner 122SD.
  • Freightliner Business Class M2.
  • Freightliner Cascadia.
  • Western Star 4700.
  • Western Star 4900.
  • Western Star 5700.

Owners affected by the Daimler Trucks recall will be notified. Dealers will update the software and replace the clutches for free. Recalls will begin on Dec. 14. For questions, contact Daimler Trucks customer service at 800-547-0712 with number FL-865. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 20V-642.

A recall from 2019 is identical to the above recall. The only difference is the 2019 recall specifically mentions Eaton ECA heavy-duty clutches. That Eaton clutch issue affected nearly 21,000 International trucks as well. The latest recall makes no mention of a certain clutch assembly. In 2019, more than 25,000 Paccar trucks were recalled for a similar clutch issue. LL

Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

