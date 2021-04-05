Daimler Trucks North America is recalling certain Freightliner Cascadia and Western Star 4700 trucks over an issue with the clutch assembly.

Specifically, more than 6,000 2021 Cascadia and 4700 trucks are affected by the recall. Affected trucks have a clutch flange that may break. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, if flange failure occurs, loose parts may fall into the clutch pressure plate assembly, resulting in clutch disengagement and increasing the risk of a crash.

Owners of affected Cascadia and 4700 trucks will be notified by Daimler Trucks North America.

Dealers will replace the clutch for free. Recalls are scheduled to begin May 22.

For questions, contact Daimler Trucks North America’s customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-881. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21V-209.

Daimler Trucks North America has issued recalls for Freightliner and Western Star trucks due to clutch assembly problems in the past. In December, more than 1,000 Cascadia trucks model year 2021 were recalled for a similar clutch flange issue. In November, nearly 7,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks model year 2018-19 were recalled for an issue with internal components of the clutch assembly failing. Also, in February 2019, nearly 7,000 trucks with Eaton ECA clutches were recalled. LL