Thousands flock to MATS’ 50th anniversary

For the first time in three years, the Mid-America Trucking Show was back in person.

Even better, the marque trucking event was celebrating its 50th anniversary as thousands of people attended from Thursday, March 24, through Saturday, March 26, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. The 2020 and 2021 shows were limited to a virtual format because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you to everybody that attended MATS 50th and made it a great event,” the Mid-America Trucking Show wrote on its Facebook page on Monday, March 28.

The official number of attendees was still not released, but there were about 900 exhibitors at the show. In past years, MATS has boasted attendance numbers of more than 80,000.

FMCSA attends MATS

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration acting Administrator Robin Hutcheson met with the media on Thursday and spoke at an information session to truck show attendees on Friday.

At the media roundtable, Hutcheson said the agency is feeling the “urgency” of the truck parking shortage.

She also spoke about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s direction to make sure truck drivers are treated as essential workers. As part of that effort, the agency is working on studies regarding detention time and overall driver compensation. Hutcheson said the agency hopes to have the results of the studies in about 18 months.

On Friday, FMCSA provided drivers details about the entry-level driver training rule that went into effect in February and the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse.

OOIDA at MATS

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association offered truck drivers informational and educational opportunities at MATS.

OOIDA held a Town Hall meeting on Friday, giving members a chance to learn about initiatives the Association has been working on and its top priorities moving forward. Additionally, members were offered a chance to ask questions and get answers from top Association executives.

On the final day of MATS, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and tax expert Barry Fowler provided truck show attendees an abridged version of the Association’s Truck to Success seminar.

MATS 50th celebration

For MATS’ 50th anniversary, the truck show held a celebration with food, drinks and a concert by JD Shelburne on opening night.

As part of the anniversary festivities, dozens of people tied to the trucking industry were placed on the MATS Wall of Fame. Among the inductees were late OOIDA President Jim Johnston, current OOIDA President Todd Spencer, late Land Line columnist Paul Abelson and current Land Line columnist Bryan Martin. The full list of inductees can be found here.

Other show attractions included an appearance by race car legend Richard Petty and a concert headlined by Clay Walker on Friday night.

Saturday featured the MAC Trailers Winter Nationals Championship Pull competition. LL