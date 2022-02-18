Third-party examiner pleads guilty to 12 counts of wire fraud

A former third-party commercial driver’s license examiner pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to 12 counts of wire fraud stemming from an investigation that began in 2018.

On Sept. 15, 2021, a criminal complaint was filed against Roberto Correas, who owned and operated Berks Career and Technical Center in Leesport, Pa., for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The charges followed an investigation that revealed exams were conducted and completed despite instructors not being present for work on that specific day. Two different exams were even recorded as conducted at the same time using the same commercial vehicle by different parties.

According to an affidavit, Correas and co-conspirator Jeffrey Bell arranged for students to receive a passing score for an additional fee. Correas was also accused of and later admitted to taking the additional funds paid to the company.

The investigation was a result of a 2018 PennDot audit that identified irregularities in the Berks Career and Technical Center’s CDL examination program. Among these irregularities was a CDL examination passing rate over 90%, which is significantly higher than the state average, the affidavit said.

During a November 2018 interview with PennDot representatives, Bell admitted to using CDL examination score sheets pre-signed by Correas, a Pennsylvania certified CDL third-party examiner. This signature is an attestation the signee personally conducted the examination.

In February 2019, Correas admitted that he provided Bell with pre-signed CDL testing score sheets and that he stole CDL examination fees paid to the school in the form of money orders during a voluntary interview, according to the affidavit.

Correas, currently out on bail, is scheduled for sentencing in United States District Court on May 5.

Third-party examiners

In April 2020, Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles asked for an exemption to allow nongovernment third-party testers to administer knowledge tests for CDL and commercial learner’s permit applicants without a state examiner being present.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration responded by updating its guidance clarifying what third-party testers are allowed to administer. LL