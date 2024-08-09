Thieves make off with $10k in tuna

The most recent cargo theft in Philadelphia has left police fishing for clues.

According to police, around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, thieves made off with multiple large cartons of tuna from a refrigerated truck parked overnight in the city’s south side. Officials said the haul was valued to the “tuna” $10,000.

The theft occurred outside Samuels Seafood Company on South Lawrence Street near Pattison Avenue. Police said the 63-year-old driver was asleep in the truck when the crime took place and was awakened by a security guard who scared off the thieves.

John Mackara, head of security for Samuel’s Seafood Company, said there were four vehicles involved. He added that the truckers are among those impacted most by these cargo thefts.

“These guys aren’t just affecting bigger businesses,” Mackara told ABC6. “They’re affecting independent long-haul drivers that are out-of-pocket now, have to pay for that expense.”

Police are telling truckers not to intervene if they are the victim of a theft and to call 911 immediately.

Cargo theft in the city has been a growing concern. Just three days prior, police said $2,400 worth of salmon was stolen off a truck at the same location around the same time of day.

This past month, officials said the spike in thefts could be attributed to a “widespread” crime ring working across the city.

“It’s definitely a crime ring, a group of people,” Captain John Ryan of the Northeast Detective Division told reporters during a news conference. “We’ve made arrests of members of this group. We believe it’s the same group. We’re still working. It’s just widespread. There have been indictments. We’re working with federal and other state partners.”

Ryan said the crew has been targeting tractor-trailers parked near food distribution centers that are waiting to make deliveries. In many of the instances, the drivers were asleep in the cab as the thieves broke into the trailers to steal the goods. The city is working with both state and federal investigators to try to end the spree of thefts.

According to data from ABC6 in Philly, there were 257 cargo theft incidents reported in 2023. On a somewhat positive note, there have been 102 reported cases so far in 2024, down roughly 30% from the same time last year. LL