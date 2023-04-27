These states are the most dangerous for truckers

A new study by Simplex reveals which states are the most dangerous for truckers.

Analyzing data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Simplex determined the percentage of fatal crashes that involved large trucks for each state. Leading the list with the highest percentage of traffic fatalities involving large trucks is Wyoming.

Wyoming – 18.97% Idaho – 16.33% Nebraska – 15.92% Iowa – 14.35% North Dakota – 13.24% South Dakota – 12.57% Alaska – 12.5% Kansas – 11.94% Indiana – 11.8% Texas – 11.39%

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, there have been 39 traffic fatalities so far this year. Comparatively, this time last year, there were 26 fatalities. There were 28 in 2021, 23 in 2020 and 48 in 2019. Of the 31 fatal crashes in Wyoming this year, 13 involved a commercial vehicle, which is about 42%. In nearly half of Wyoming fatal crashes this year, the seat belt was not in use.

Conversely, the District of Columbia has the lowest percentage of traffic fatalities involving large trucks:

District of Columbia – 4% Michigan – 4.72% Vermont – 5% Hawaii – 5.26% Delaware – 5.56% Massachusetts – 5.74% Connecticut – 6.02% New Jersey – 6.6% Maryland – 6.97% Nevada – 7.1%

Traffic fatalities drop slightly nationally

According to the latest numbers from NHTSA, 42,795 people were killed in vehicle crashes in 2022. That is a 0.3% decrease from 2021’s traffic deaths data, which shows 42,939 people were killed.

Last year’s fourth quarter was the third straight quarterly decline in traffic fatalities, following seven straight increases.

The reduction in traffic fatalities comes despite an increase in vehicle miles traveled. Last year, vehicle miles traveled increased by 29.3 billion miles, which is nearly a 1% increase.

In 2022, the fatality rate per 100 million vehicles miles traveled dropped to 1.35 from 1.37 the previous year. The fatality rate in the fourth quarter of 2022 dropped from 1.4 to 1.38.

Traffic fatalities are still up significantly when compared to pre-pandemic years.