Theft by deception continues to drive high-value losses

When it comes to cargo theft, there is one commodity that is currently catching the eye of thieves, and they’re stealing it with little resistance.

According to a recent report from CargoNet – a New Jersey-based freight security company – cargo thieves have stolen more than $150 million in AI equipment this year. The company said the high loss value underscores a 34% increase in the theft of data center equipment, chips and computing components since 2024.

“AI hardware is some of the most concentrated value moving through the supply chain right now, and it’s become the fastest-growing target for these criminal networks,” Barry Conlon, CEO and founder of Overhaul, said in a statement.

The company also noted a shift in how thieves are stealing these loads, moving from “force to fraud” with the use of methods like fraudulent carrier identities, double-brokering, spoofed communications and falsified paperwork. According to the company’s report, these deception tactics were used in 92% of thefts involving high-value technology shipments.

“A single flagship AI server rack costs roughly $3 million, so one truckload routinely carries eight figures of value, and all of it moves on ordinary roads before it is installed,” the company said in its report. “Overhaul found that individual losses now regularly exceed $30 million, with such thefts occurring weekly.”

To put that into perspective, the average loss value per shipment, according to the company’s 2026 Second Quarter Supply Chain Risk Trends, was $564,009. CargoNet said that the largest single theft of AI cargo on record topped $100 million.

The trend of crooks working smarter, not harder, when it comes to cargo theft is something the company has been sounding the alarm about.

According to data from CargoNet for the second quarter of 2026, overall theft incidents decreased by 14% compared to the first quarter of the year, and by a substantial 26% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Despite overall cargo theft events declining, the financial severity of theft went in the opposite direction. In the second quarter of 2026, Overhaul said the estimated losses from cargo theft reached $304.6 million, more than doubling the estimated total the company had forecasted for Q2.

“Lower incident volume should not be mistaken for lower risk,” said Keith Lewis, vice president of operations with CargoNet. “The groups driving the largest losses are not necessarily trying to steal more freight; they are trying to identify the right shipment. Their focus on metals and enterprise technology shows how closely organized cargo theft now follows value, demand and resale opportunity.”

Recently, states have been working to curb the rise in organized cargo theft at the legislative level.

In July, Arizona passed a law that would create a statewide task force to combat organized cargo theft. The task force will collaborate with federal, state and local law enforcement to investigate thefts across the state.

The new law also targets freight fraud, identity theft, load diversions and other scams used to steal cargo by giving prosecutors the ability to seek enhanced sentences for thefts where those tactics were used.

California, which regularly ranks at the top of the list for cargo theft incidents, along with Michigan and Tennessee, has also approved legislation targeting cargo theft this year. LL