The Spirit stops in Jeffersonville, Ohio

March 26, 2020

Chuck Robinson

If you check in at OOIDA’s tour trailer when it sets up in Jeffersonville, Ohio, don’t be surprised if you see cleaning supplies on the counter.

Between visits, Jon Osburn, skipper of the Spirit of the American Trucker, performs some janitorial duties. He wipes down everything with soap, antimicrobial cleaners, and bleach after each visitor leaves.

“The trailer smells like denatured alcohol and Clorox,” Jon says.

It smells like an emergency room, he said.

The Spirit of the America Trucker is scheduled to be at the Jeffersonville TA Travel Center on March 27-29. The truck stop is at the junction of I-71 and U.S. 35. It is at Exit 65 from I-71.

 

 

The Jeffersonville TA has 144 parking spots. It is across the highway from an outlet mall. Jeffersonville is about 40 miles southwest of Columbus, Ohio, on I-71 and 70 miles from Cincinnati.

Everyone has been caught up in nation’s response to COVID-19, Jon says, and it has been handy to point out on LandLine.media the answers to drivers’ questions.

Drivers seem to enjoy Staff Writer Wendy Parker’s recent column on good news for truckers. OOIDA and Land Line Media staff also have been conscientious compiling the latest updates from federal and state governments on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Despite the scary news, there may be a silver lining, DAT Solutions reports. Truckload rates are higher.

From talking to drivers, Jon has one piece of advice to share: before you load, call the receiver to make sure if and when they are open. Protocols may well be in flux. Before you go to pick up a load, do the same thing. Make sure they are ready and expecting you.

“Call your shipper and your receiver or you could be stuck babysitting a load,” he said.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see The Spirit tour truck, stop by and say hello to Jon. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Also, you can get vouchers for flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccines from Jon.

After Jefferson, Jon and The Spirit are scheduled to stop in London, Ohio, and then New Paris, Ohio. Here is the schedule.

Chuck Robinson

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.

