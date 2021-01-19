The safety of Kidde fire extinguishers still in question

January 19, 2021

SJ Munoz

|

A 2017 recall, which followed recalls in 2009 and 2015, was just the latest Band-Aid on the ongoing issues with Kidde fire extinguishers.

A January 2021 Consumer Reports investigation uncovered, through lawsuits and reported complaints, that Kidde failed to initially share information about problems with their products, putting consumers at risk.

Now, a $12 million settlement has been ordered as part of a consent decree settling allegations by the Department of Justice. Based upon this ruling, Kidde knowingly misled the government about the extent and scope of its products problems.

In addition, Kidde was found to have replaced recalled extinguishers with other models that also had been recalled, according to a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission report.

As part of the settlement, Kidde did not admit it violated federal law.

Kidde maintains, the replacement units were damaged in transit and steps were taken to provide working extinguishers to customers with damaged devices.

If you currently have a Kidde fire extinguisher that has been recalled, you are encouraged to contact the company to have it replaced immediately.

The 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers that were part of the most recent recall (2017) by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission included fire extinguishers often carried in commercial trucks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated 2.5 million extinguishers were potentially affected by the 2017 recall.

Clogging, requiring excessive force to discharge and failing to activate were listed as potential hazards, according to the recall notice.

Commercial trucks and buses are required by law to be equipped with at least one fire extinguisher with an Underwriters’ Laboratories rating of 5 B:C or more; or two extinguishers with an Underwriters Laboratories rating of 4 B:C or more. Hazmat haulers must have a fire extinguisher with a rating of 10 B:C or more. LL

Prepass

Related News

DOT moves forward with new automated vehicles plan

News

DOT moves forward with updated Automated Vehicles Comprehensive Plan

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s updated Automated Vehicles Comprehensive Plan is scheduled to publish in the Federal Register this week.

By Mark Schremmer | January 19

Welcome to Michigan

News

Michigan laws authorize organic additive to clear roads, axe old rule

New laws in Michigan authorize the state to test an organic additive to clear roads, and eliminate from statute an old driving rule.

By Keith Goble | January 19

Traffic congestion, tractor-trailers backed up

News

What are the worst cities and states to drive in?

Two reports reveal which states and cities have the most traffic congestion. See where your hometown ranks.

By Tyson Fisher | January 19

COVID-19 coronavirus resources

News

COVID-19: The latest info brought to you by OOIDA and Land Line

OOIDA & Land Line are compiling information specifically for truckers on COVID-19 regulatory relief and the statewide crowd and restaurant restrictions. We are updating this page regularly as the news breaks.

By Land Line Staff | January 19